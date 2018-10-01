Aznavour showed by his example the importance of culture for rapprochement of nations - Culture Minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The songs of legendary Charles Aznavour will continue impelling his fans to love, miss and hope, ARMENPRESS reports Culture Minister of Armenia Lilit Makunts made a post on her Facebook page.

“It was with deep sorrow that we learned about the death of singer, composer, actor, public figure and philanthropist Charles Aznavour. His songs inspired us to love French and France, whose name we pronounce with pride all over the world, who left his invaluable trace in the world of singing and who showed by his example the importance of culture for rapprochement of nations. The prominent chansonnier amazed us by his wonderful songs for nearly 7 decades and those songs will continue impelling us to love, miss and hope”, the Culture Minister of Armenia wrote.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

