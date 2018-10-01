Nikol Pashinyan, head of RPA parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan meet at Marriott Armenia café

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and head of the parliamentary faction of the Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan have met at Marriott Armenia café.

ARENPRESS reports the meeting takes place in the framework of the last week’s announcement of the PM, according to which he planned to start meetings with the parliamentary factions to discuss the issue of holding early parliamentary elections

Photo by azatutyun.am

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan