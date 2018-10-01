Men’s and women’s chess teams of Armenia continue their triumph in Olympiad
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Men’s and women’s chess teams of Armenia again defeated their rivals in the 7th round of the 43rd FIDE Chess World Olympiad taking place in Batumi, Georgia.
ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian team defeated the team of Belarus 1.5-2.5 thank to the victory of Robert Hovhannisyan. Levon Aronian, Gabriel Sargsyan and Hrant Melkumyan ended in a draw.
Women’s team defeated the team of the USA 2.5-1.5. Elina Danielyan and Anna Sargsyan are the winners of the Armenian team.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
