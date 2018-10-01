Europe has lost one of its most influential voices - Jean-Claude Juncker extends condolences on Charles Aznavour’s demise

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has extended condolences on the occasion of the demise of Charles Aznavour. ARMENPRESS report Juncker particularly said, “I'm deeply saddened by the news of his death. Charles Aznavour was a source of inspiration for an entire generation, embodying the beauty of France”, the President of the European Commission said.

According to him, the great artist, singer and composer enriched the lives of people until his final breath. “Today Europe lost one of its most influential voices”, Jean-Claude Juncker emphasized,

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan