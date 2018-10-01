Serj Tankian regrets for never having met with Charles Aznavour

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. U.S. –Armenian rock singer Serj Tankian extended condolences on the occasion of Charles Aznavoures demise. ARMENPRESS reports Tankian wrote on his Facebook page,

“I try not to have many regrets in life. But I have one today-that I never got to meet this incredible man. He inspired the world with his music and films and became a unique example of how you can be a great citizen of one country while helping another. He is exemplary for me in many ways, as an artist, activist, patriot, and internationalist. We will all miss you dearly Mr. Aznavour. Rest in peace”.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

