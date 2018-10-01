Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Mourning to be declared in Armenia on Charles Aznavour's funeral day


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS.  Mourning day will be declared in Armenia on Charles Aznavour's funeral day, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan informed on his Facebook page.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration