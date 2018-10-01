I will miss you for the rest of my days on earth, Charles - Jean-Claude Van Damme extents condolences to Aznavour’s family

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. World famous Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the demise of Charles Aznavour. ARMENPRESS reports Van Damme wrote,

“I will miss you for the rest of my days on earth, Charles. Your songs will go on forever! My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones”.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan