PM Pashinyan participates in candle lighting ceremony in memory of Charles Aznavour

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the candle lighting ceremony in memory of world famous French-Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour in a Yerevan square named after him. Pashinyan bowed in front of the flowers laid in memory of Aznavour and lit his candle.

ARMENPRESS reports numerous people, including Cabinet members and Yerevan’s guests have arrived at the Charles Aznavour Square to pay tribute to his memory.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan