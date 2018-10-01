The individual who shaped an entire epoch has died – PM Pashinyan addresses condolence message on Charles Aznavour’s demise

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan has addressed a condolence message on the occasion of the demise of legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the address runs as follows,

“Dear compatriots,

It was with deep grief that I leaned about the demise of Charles Aznavour. One of the greatest representatives of the Armenian people left us at the age of 94.

It is difficult to believe that the man who shaped an entire epoch and history, created love and served his people, because Aznavour used to say that he is 100% French and 100% Armenian, has died. For 80 years his artistic activities were source of admiring, warming, and inspiring dozens, hundreds of millions of people on all continents.

This is truly a painful day for the history of our people and our country. The National Hero of Armenia has died. Charles Aznavour's contribution to the accomplishment and strengthening of independent Armenia is unforgettable

On behalf of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people, I would like to express condolences to the Armenian people, the French people, and the 100s of millions of Aznavour’s fans all over the world. I extent condolences to all of us, the entire Armenian people.

This is a great universal loss, because Aznavour is a man who created not only national, but universal values, which for many years will accompany mankind towards love and solidarity, and will guide people for the righteous”.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan