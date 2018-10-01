International prestigious media outlets refer to Charles Aznavour’s demise

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The death of world famous Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour is a great universal loss. ARMEN PRESS reports international prestigious media outlets have referred to the demise of Aznavour, presenting his life and activities.

British The Guardian compared Aznavour with Sinatra. “Charles Aznavour, the 'Frank Sinatra of France', dies aged 94”, the periodical wrote.

Another British prestigious news outlet, BBC reminded that in 1998 Aznavour was named the entertainer of century by CNN. “French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years. The star died at one of his homes in the south east of France. The performer, born to Armenian immigrants, sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.

He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. Aznavour married three times and had six children.

He was named entertainer of the century by CNN in 1998”, BBC wrote.

Al-Arabiya reminded that Aznavour had promised to sing on his 100th birthday. “He broke an arm last May but was set to start a new tour in November in France, starting in Paris. Aznavour was one of the Armenian diaspora’s most recognized voices and vocal defenders, but he sang in numerous languages, particularly English. His reputation in the United States spanned generations.

In a 2013 interview Aznavour suggested he would sing until the age of 100”, the news outlet wrote.

Russian Ria Novosti presented the numerous awards of the singer.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan