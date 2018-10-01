President Armen Sarkissian pays working visit to USA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has left for the USA on a working visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sarkissian will participate in the annual gala award ceremony of EastWest Institute.

This year Global Statesman Award after John Edwin Mroz, American diplomat and the co-founder of the institute will be bestowed on President Sarkissian.

41th US President George W. Bush, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, Former Czech President Vaclav Havel, Former President of Finland, 2008 Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari and others have been awarded with the annual prize of the institute in the past.

