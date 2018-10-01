The demise of one of the best performers of the 20th century is a great loss for all of us – Russian Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin extended condolences on the occasion of the demise of the world famous French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, the Ambassador particularly said,

“On behalf of the Russian Embassy in Armenia and personally me I extent deep condolences on the occasion of the demise of Charles Aznavour – a world famous composer, actor, diplomat, public figure and just a man.

The death of one of the best performers of the 20th century is a great loss not only for each citizen of Armenia, but also for all of us.

In this painful day, we want to convey the words of compassion and support to the great chansonnier's relatives and friends. The bright memory of Charles Aznavour will remain forever in our heart”.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan



