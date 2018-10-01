Candle lighting in memory of Charles Aznavour in the square named after him in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Candle lighting will take place at Yerevan’s Charles Aznavour Square in memory of the legendary French-Armenian crooner, ARMEN PRESS was informed from the official Facebook page of the Government of Armenia.

“Today, at 20:00, candle lighting will take place at Yerevan’s Charles Aznavour Square in memory of the national hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour”, reads the press release.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan