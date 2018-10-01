I had invited Aznavour to Yerevan to participate in Francophonie summit, in the sidelines of which he had to sing – Emmanuel Macron

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron had invited world famous French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour to participate in Francophonie summit in Yerevan, in the sidelines of which he had to sing, ARMENPRESS reports French President Emmanuel Macron twitted.

“I had invited Aznavour to Yerevan to participate in Francophonie summit, in the sidelines of which he had to sing. The French people share the sorrow of the Armenian people”, he wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan