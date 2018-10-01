Armenian serviceman dies as a result of gunshot wound – circumstances being clarified

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Defense Army serviceman Gevorg Haroyan born in 1997 received heavy gunshot wound on October 1 at about 10:50 still under uncertain circumstances.

The injured soldier was taken to the hospital where he died at 15:05, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh.

Investigation is underway to clarify circumstances.

The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan