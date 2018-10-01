Aznavour’s masterpieces will continue to have a long life – French President addresses condolence message

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has made a condolence post on his twitter microblog, ARMENPRESS reports Macron wrote that Aznavour’s masterpieces will continue to have a long life.

“Deeply French, viscerally attached to his Armenian roots, recognized throughout the world, Charles Aznavour has accompanied the joys and sorrows of three generations. His masterpieces, his timbre, his unique shine will continue to have a long life”, Macron wrote.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

