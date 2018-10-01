Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Aznavour embodied entire depth of French-Armenian relations, says Ambassador Lacote


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote says that Charles Aznavour’s death is a great loss for Armenia and France.

“Moments ago we lost Charles Aznavour, who with his persona embodied the entire depth,  richness and humanity of the relations of France and Armenia. This is a great loss for our two countries and fans of his art,” the ambassador said on Twitter.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94.

