‘A universal loss’ – Armenian PM on Aznavour’s passing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Charles Aznavour’s death is a universal loss, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook live shortly after the news broke about the legendary crooner’s passing.

“It is difficult to believe that the man who shaped a century and history and has served his people, because Aznavour used to say that he is 100% French and 100% Armenian, is no longer with us today.

This is truly a painful day for the history of our people and our country. National Hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour has died.

On behalf of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people, I would like to express condolences to everyone. To express condolences to the Armenian people, the French people, the fans of his art all over the world. This is a great universal loss, because Aznavour is a man who created not only national, but universal values, which for many years will accompany mankind towards love and solidarity, and will guide people for the righteous,” Pashinyan said.

Aznavour died October 1 in France at the age of 94.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan