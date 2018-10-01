Charles Aznavour dead at 94
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Legendary French-Armenian crooner, Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland Charles Aznavour has passed away at the age of 94, France Press reported citing his spokesperson.
Details weren’t’ immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:10 Mayor of Paris extends condolences over Aznavour’s passing
- 16:13 Charles Aznavour dead at 94
- 15:19 Sarkissian congratulates Anastasiades on Cypriot Independence Day
- 15:11 Century later, Komitas returns to Sorbonne
- 15:04 Bright Armenia party to support any scenario of achieving early elections of parliament
- 14:14 Police don’t give up on missing boy 4 months into the investigation
- 13:56 Armenian PM’s spouse delivers speech at World Cancer Leaders’ Summit
- 13:52 Mkhitaryan to skip Arsenal vs Qarabag Baku match, concerns arise over Europa League final
- 13:32 PM Nikol Pashinyan commences discussions about early elections
- 13:27 Three supercentenarians, ALL WOMEN, live in Armenia
- 13:26 Pashinyan suggests using ‘Velvet Revolution’ logic for economic transformation
- 13:04 Yerevan to host largest EEU business forum October 22-24
- 13:02 Yerevan court extends jail term for Kevin Oksuz
- 12:54 PM seeks re-industrialization
- 12:08 Armenia’s Sarkissian congratulates China’s Xi on National Day
- 12:02 UNESCO issues interim positive decision on granting Armenian World Heritage site Enhanced Protection
- 11:57 Prime Minister presents unprecedented affordable housing opportunities
- 11:38 Man contracts H5N6 virus in southern China
- 10:53 USA, Canada and Mexico reach new trade deal to replace NAFTA
- 10:13 President Sarkissian praises conduct of political parties during Yerevan election
- 09:57 Iran fires missiles into Syria targeting Ahvaz attack 'ringleaders'
- 09:50 Indonesia earthquake, tsunami death toll exceeds 1200
- 09:30 TV5 Monde French-language channel included in basic package of cable providers in Armenia
- 09.30-13:48 Yerevan City Council declared as elected: My Step bloc gets 57 seats
- 09.30-12:11 UN Secretary-General encourages Armenia, Azerbaijan to take confidence-building steps towards peaceful settlement NK conflict
- 09.29-17:18 Dilijan tunnel shut down after massive fire, explosion of cargo truck
- 09.29-16:59 Russia’s Kommersant daily highlights Pashinyan-Aliyev conversation at CIS summit
- 09.29-16:39 Tallinn honors Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary of foundation by illuminating central plaza in Armenian flag colors
- 09.29-16:18 Artsakh commends Pashinyan-Aliyev agreement on de-escalation
- 09.29-15:48 ‘Our hearts are in firm and reliable hands’ – YSMU rector visits Cardiology hospital
- 09.29-15:22 Three people wounded in party congress explosion in Donetsk
- 09.29-14:34 President of Artsakh chairs consultation with Shahumyan regional administration
- 09.29-14:19 From gunmen to politicians: Sasna Tsrer holds inaugural party congress
- 09.29-14:02 Armenian, Kosovar foreign ministers meet in New York
- 09.29-13:58 US House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes explores options to reduce American reliance on Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase
18:21, 09.26.2018
Viewed 2333 times PM Pashinyan participates in reception on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump
20:12, 09.26.2018
Viewed 2227 times 1st Tumo center outside Armenia opens in Paris
14:50, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2129 times French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Armenia October 11-12
22:26, 09.28.2018
Viewed 1921 times Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev agree to de-escalate situation on border line and prevent incidents
14:40, 09.24.2018
Viewed 1697 times Bloomberg includes Armenia in Fastest-Growing Destinations in Europe Top 10