Sarkissian congratulates Anastasiades on Cypriot Independence Day


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades on Independence Day, wishing peace, progress and prosperity.

In the cable sent to the President of Cyprus, the Armenian president expressed conviction that the constantly developing cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus will continue to strengthen and expand for the benefit of the two peoples.

