Century later, Komitas returns to Sorbonne

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Sorbonne University of Paris, France, hosted the Komitas: Crossroads of Classic and Modern international seminar on September 28. The event took place at Sorbonne’s Grand Salon, the Komitas Museum-Institute told ARMENPRESS.

The event took place in the very same hall where nearly a century ago Komitas himself delivered a lecture.

The seminar is part of the Komitas international festival which was launched in Yerevan, sponsored by the culture ministry. It began September 26th, the birthday of Komitas, and will run through October 8th.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Komitas Museum-Institute, the Embassy of France in Armenia and the Paris Academy. The academic discussions were followed by a concert of Voix de Stras.

