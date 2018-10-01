Police don’t give up on missing boy 4 months into the investigation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. People who have contacted police to report possible sightings of the 14-year-old missing boy from the village of Ayntap have been questioned by law enforcement agencies, according to the General Prosecutor’s Office.

14-year-old Hayk Harutyunyan (pictured above) has gone missing on June 8, with massive search operations leading to nowhere.

“At the beginning of the investigation the people who had given information about sightings have been questioned. The locations were people [purportedly] spotted the child have been searched,” spokesperson of the prosecution Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

A local office of the prosecution in the native province of the child is regularly maintaining contact with the boy’s parents.

“Hayk’s mother has said that an unknown person has phoned her, but did not speak. She called the number back, but no one answered the call. The identity of the caller is being clarified,” Khachatryan said.

Ten days after being declared missing, police launched a criminal case on possible murder as part of a standard operating procedure.

The investigation hasn’t led anywhere so far.

The boy, Hayk Harutyunyan , a local of a village of Ararat province, has gone missing on June 8. The 14-year-old suffers from autism.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the boy is urged to contact police by dialing 911.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan