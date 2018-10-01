Mkhitaryan to skip Arsenal vs Qarabag Baku match, concerns arise over Europa League final

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder for London’s Arsenal, will skip the upcoming Gunners’ match against Azerbaijan’s Qarabag which is due to take place in Baku.

“I'm told Henrikh Mkhitaryan won't be making the trip to Azerbaijan for Thursday's game. Player's own decision based on the security situation amid the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Could be an issue for the final in Baku as well if Arsenal make it that far,” ESPN’s Mattias Karén said on Twitter.

Qarabag vs Arsenal will take place October 4 in the Azerbaijani capital.

The Europa League final will also take place in Baku this year.

No further details were available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan