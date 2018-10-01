PM Nikol Pashinyan commences discussions about early elections

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan argues that as long as early elections of parliament haven’t taken place in Armenia, the economy and businesses will be on hold until they get some sort of a mid-term prospect.

According to Pashinyan, businesses must know that there will be a stable parliamentary majority for five years, which will work with the government.

“And, besides, today a clear people’s demand for early elections of parliament has been developed and starting today I will begin discussions with representatives of parliamentary forces about this issue,” he said on Facebook.

He said that for the beginning he will commence working discussions, which will be followed by official discussions.

“We will discuss how and through what methods can we reach speedy snap elections of parliament. I am hopeful that we will succeed in reaching an agreement with political forces and parliamentary forces over this issue and that there won’t be a need to request the assistance of the citizens. Although if such a necessity will indeed exist, I hope that you all will be ready to support this political process in one way or another,” the PM said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan