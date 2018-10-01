Three supercentenarians, ALL WOMEN, live in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Sixty-four centenarians and three super-centenarians live in Armenia, according to the ministry of labor and social affairs.

Ministry official Anahit Gevorgyan said that the three supercenternarians are all women: the oldest living person in Armenia is a 113-year-old woman from Yeghegnadzor. The other two supercenternarians are 111 and 110 years of age.

She said that there are 12 dare-care centers in Armenia, 5 of which are governmental and 7 are private. “1240 people live in all facilities in total,” she said.

She said that last year the number of centenarians was higher.

October 1 is annually observed in the world as International Day of Older Persons

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan