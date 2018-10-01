Pashinyan suggests using ‘Velvet Revolution’ logic for economic transformation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is suggesting placing the logic behind the ‘Velvet Revolution” that took place in Armenia at the basis of transforming the country’s economy.

Speaking on Facebook, the Armenian PM emphasized that the revolution was carried out not by the team of political leaders, but by the people. “Our role was to create a opportunity, create a platform, an arena, a square, where you will have the chance to carry out a revolution. We see the same logic in the economy. We must create conditions: fair taxation system, economic competition conditions, where everyone will have the chance to carry out economic activities within their skills and talents,” he said.

The PM added that it is also important to think about not only accessibility, but also price-wise to generate affordable resources of funding and loaning and infuse it towards businesses. “We imagine our further economic development through these very mechanisms,” he said. “Simultaneously to these reforms, also by ensuring political stability, we must be able to attract investors in order to be able to boost our economy,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan