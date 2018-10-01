Yerevan to host largest EEU business forum October 22-24

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan will host the Eurasian Week – the largest annual business forum in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). The event is initiated by the Eurasian Economic Commission and supported by the Armenian ministry of economic development and investments and the governmental Business Armenia Fund. It will be held October 22-24.

Nearly 2500 companies from the EEU are expected to participate at the event. An additional 250 companies from non-EEU countries will also be represented.

The companies represent the following areas: agricultural reprocessing and food industry, pharmaceuticals and medical production, light industry, construction material production, IT and precision engineering, jewelry.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan