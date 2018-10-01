Yerevan court extends jail term for Kevin Oksuz

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court has approved the prosecution’s motion on extending the jail term of Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz, the Turkish-born US citizen who was apprehended in the Armenian capital by law enforcement agencies in pursuance of an American-issued international arrest warrant.

The Prosecutor General’s Office told ARMENPRESS that the remand term of Oksuz has been extended by two months. He was previously remanded into custody for 30 days on September 3.

As reported earlier, the United States has requested Armenian authorities to extradite Oksuz, the lobbyist who is wanted for perjury.

But on September 7, Armenian authorities said that they too have launched an investigation into Oksuz for suspected tax evasion in Armenia.

Details about the extradition or the Armenian investigation weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan