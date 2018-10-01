PM seeks re-industrialization

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he considers the currently existing draft of the 2019 state budget to be inertial because it has been developed within the framework of inertia logic coming from the past.

Speaking on Facebook live, the Prime Minister said that usually a budget shouldn’t be based on forecasts, but more on forecasts based on the current realities.

“And, basically, the currently existing draft and even the draft adopted tomorrow aren’t any obstacle for us to work on the improvement of the budget’s parameters, including in terms of the reasoning of solving numerous issues of concern for us, in terms of increasing salaries of employees of budgetary agencies and others,” he said.

He said official discussions over the draft budget will commence soon.

He said that the government will move forward through the implementation of gradual, step by step reforms, which will have two goals. “First [goal] is making Armenia an industrial country, second is increasing the effectiveness of the state administration system, because without it the issue of re-industrialization of Armenia will be very difficult to solve, and we must confidently advance here step by step,” he said.

