Armenia’s Sarkissian congratulates China’s Xi on National Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of China Xi Jinping on the country’s National Day, Sarkissian’s office said.

“Armenia attaches great importance to the continuous development and strenghening of relations in different areas with China, and we are pleased that since establishing diplomatic relations the cooperation between our countries based on mutual respect and trust has significantly progressed, reaching new heights,” the Armenian president, in part, said in the cable.

The PRC was founded on September 21, 1949, with a ceremony celebrating the forming of the Central People's Government taking place in Tiananmen Square on October 1 that year. The Central People's Government passed the Resolution on the National Day of the People's Republic of China on December 2, 1949, and declared that October 1 is the National Day.

