Iran fires missiles into Syria targeting Ahvaz attack 'ringleaders'

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has hit the ringleaders responsible for a terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz on September 22, which killed 30 people and injured over 60, RT reports.

In a statement published by its own outlet Sepah, the IRGC said its Aerospace Division targeted the "headquarters of the terrorists" east of the Euphrates in Syria. The statement was accompanied by photos of surface-to-surface missiles being launched. It claims that "a large number" of the terrorists were hit.

Before the IRGC announced the attack, videos were posted on social media purporting to show the moment of the launch. Some users said there were a total of eight missiles fired, and that two of them crashed shortly after being fired.

Last month's attack on the military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz killed 30 people and injured around 70. Tehran is accusing the US and its allies in the Gulf of enabling the carnage

In the wake of the bloodshed, both the Al-Ahvaziya terrorist group and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack. The IRGC said that the attack was perpetrated by “some elements of Al-Ahvaziya group,” allegedly backed by Saudi Arabia. The terrorists reportedly said that the attack was to avenge the oppression of the local Arab population by the Iranian government.

The likely target of Iran’s Sunday attack was a pocket of IS militants holed up in the eastern part of the Euphrates River Valley.