TV5 Monde French-language channel included in basic package of cable providers in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The French-language TV5 Monde channel is available in cable TV packages in Armenia. The Television and Radio Commission of Armenia assisted the French channel’s entry to Armenia.

Chairman of the commission Gagik Buniatyan told ARMENPRESS that the channel has been included in the basic packages of cable TV providers.

“Already for a few months now Armenians are enabled to watch TV 5 Monde’s French-language programs,” he said, adding that they have even worked with hotels for the latter to include the channel in their standard packages.

The channel is included in the basic packages, meaning cable TV subscribers don’t have to make any additional payments to watch it.

Armenia will host the upcoming La Francophonie summit October 7-12.

