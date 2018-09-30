Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 September

Yerevan City Council declared as elected: My Step bloc gets 57 seats


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia convened a sitting today to sign a final protocol on the Yerevan City Council election.

The commission said that based on the results of re-count it approved the protocol.

The commission also noted that no violations which could’ve impacted the outcome of the election had taken place.

The Yerevan City Council is elected, with the following distribution of mandates:

My Step bloc – 57 seats

Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) – 5 seats

Luys (Light) bloc – 3 seats

 

The My Step bloc has won a landslide victory in the September 23 Yerevan City Council elections. My Step’s candidate for Yerevan Mayor is Hayk Marutyan.

Preliminary counts of all precincts showed a massive 81,06% victory for My Step. 294,109 people voted for the alliance.

The Prosperous Armenia Party is the runner-up with only 6,95%, or 25,219 votes.

Luys (Light) bloc won 4,99%, or 18,112 votes.

The ARF garnered only 5882 votes (1,61%).

848,343 people were eligible to vote in the election, but the turnout was a bit over 360,000.

Bloc, party

Popular vote

Percentage

Prosperous Armenia Party

25219

6,95

Yerevan Public bloc

2502

0,69

Yerevantsis bloc

2985

0,82

Yerkir Tsirani party

5059

1,39

Heritage party

2709

0,75

Democratic Way party

799

0,22

My Step bloc

294109

81,06

Luys bloc

18112

4,99

ARF party

5882

1,62

Hayk party

692

0,19

Reformists party

792

0,22

Rule of Law party

3948

1,09

 Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

18:21, 09.26.2018
Viewed 2036 times
PM Pashinyan participates in reception on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump

20:12, 09.26.2018
Viewed 1828 times
1st Tumo center outside Armenia opens in Paris

19:12, 09.23.2018
Viewed 1686 times
Armenian Genocide Memorial blessed in Boise, State Idaho

12:45, 09.23.2018
Viewed 1575 times
Mud volcano erupts in Baku, Azerbaijan

14:50, 09.28.2018
Viewed 1559 times
French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Armenia October 11-12



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration