Yerevan City Council declared as elected: My Step bloc gets 57 seats
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia convened a sitting today to sign a final protocol on the Yerevan City Council election.
The commission said that based on the results of re-count it approved the protocol.
The commission also noted that no violations which could’ve impacted the outcome of the election had taken place.
The Yerevan City Council is elected, with the following distribution of mandates:
My Step bloc – 57 seats
Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) – 5 seats
Luys (Light) bloc – 3 seats
The My Step bloc has won a landslide victory in the September 23 Yerevan City Council elections. My Step’s candidate for Yerevan Mayor is Hayk Marutyan.
Preliminary counts of all precincts showed a massive 81,06% victory for My Step. 294,109 people voted for the alliance.
The Prosperous Armenia Party is the runner-up with only 6,95%, or 25,219 votes.
Luys (Light) bloc won 4,99%, or 18,112 votes.
The ARF garnered only 5882 votes (1,61%).
848,343 people were eligible to vote in the election, but the turnout was a bit over 360,000.
|
Bloc, party
|
Popular vote
|
Percentage
|
Prosperous Armenia Party
|
25219
|
6,95
|
Yerevan Public bloc
|
2502
|
0,69
|
Yerevantsis bloc
|
2985
|
0,82
|
Yerkir Tsirani party
|
5059
|
1,39
|
Heritage party
|
2709
|
0,75
|
Democratic Way party
|
799
|
0,22
|
My Step bloc
|
294109
|
81,06
|
Luys bloc
|
18112
|
4,99
|
ARF party
|
5882
|
1,62
|
Hayk party
|
692
|
0,19
|
Reformists party
|
792
|
0,22
|
Rule of Law party
|
3948
|
1,09
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan