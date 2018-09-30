Yerevan City Council declared as elected: My Step bloc gets 57 seats

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia convened a sitting today to sign a final protocol on the Yerevan City Council election.

The commission said that based on the results of re-count it approved the protocol.

The commission also noted that no violations which could’ve impacted the outcome of the election had taken place.

The Yerevan City Council is elected, with the following distribution of mandates:

My Step bloc – 57 seats

Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) – 5 seats

Luys (Light) bloc – 3 seats

The My Step bloc has won a landslide victory in the September 23 Yerevan City Council elections. My Step’s candidate for Yerevan Mayor is Hayk Marutyan.

Preliminary counts of all precincts showed a massive 81,06% victory for My Step. 294,109 people voted for the alliance.

The Prosperous Armenia Party is the runner-up with only 6,95%, or 25,219 votes.

Luys (Light) bloc won 4,99%, or 18,112 votes.

The ARF garnered only 5882 votes (1,61%).

848,343 people were eligible to vote in the election, but the turnout was a bit over 360,000.

Bloc, party Popular vote Percentage Prosperous Armenia Party 25219 6,95 Yerevan Public bloc 2502 0,69 Yerevantsis bloc 2985 0,82 Yerkir Tsirani party 5059 1,39 Heritage party 2709 0,75 Democratic Way party 799 0,22 My Step bloc 294109 81,06 Luys bloc 18112 4,99 ARF party 5882 1,62 Hayk party 692 0,19 Reformists party 792 0,22 Rule of Law party 3948 1,09

