UN Secretary-General encourages Armenia, Azerbaijan to take confidence-building steps towards peaceful settlement NK conflict

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General António Guterres encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to take confidence-building steps towards a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict, the UN said in a statement.

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

“The Secretary-General welcomes the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, held on 26 September in the margins of the General Assembly, under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

The Secretary-General shares the Co-Chairs’ concern about recent statements and incidents along the Line of Contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He reiterates the full support of the United Nations for the important mediation efforts of the Co-Chairs and encourages the parties to take steps enhancing confidence and foster the necessary political will to reach a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

A meeting between Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov took place September 26 in New York City at the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America. The Co-Chairs, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, participated in the meeting, the foreign ministry said.

The meeting initially began in an expanded format, followed by a one-on-one meeting of the FMs.

Minister Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s stance and approach on the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh (NK) conflict.

A ‘useful’ exchange of ideas over the conflict’s settlement aimed at establishing sustainable peace in the region took place, the ministry said. The parties agreed to continue dialogue, including within the framework of an upcoming visit of the Co-Chairs to the region.

The OSCE Minsk Group issued the following statement the next day:

“The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) met separately and jointly with the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov, between 25 and 27 September on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The Co-Chairs were joined in their meetings by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk. They also met with the OSCE Secretary General, UN Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs, and a representative of the Italian OSCE Chairmanship.

The Ministers continued negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Co-Chairs and the Ministers discussed the situation in the region and sought clarification with respect to several recent statements and incidents of concern. The Co-Chairs expressed deep regret over the continuing and unnecessary loss of life. They cautioned the Ministers about the dangers of escalation, called on the parties to engage constructively in a positive atmosphere, and to avoid inflammatory rhetoric. The Co-Chairs underscored that a comprehensive settlement will require compromises on all sides.

In this context, the Ministers confirmed the importance of taking measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions. The Ministers agreed to meet again before the end of the year.

The Co-Chairs plan to visit the region in the near future and will then brief the OSCE Minsk Group and the Permanent Council on the status of negotiations.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan