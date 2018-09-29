Tallinn honors Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary of foundation by illuminating central plaza in Armenian flag colors

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Estonian capital city of Tallinn will honor Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary of foundation by illuminating the light masts of its Freedom Square in the colors of the Armenian flag all day long on Saturday, local media said.

Freedom Square, or theVabaduse väljak, is a plaza on the southern end of the Old Town in Tallinn, Estonia.

