Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Artsakh commends Pashinyan-Aliyev agreement on de-escalation


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh welcomes the agreement between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on de-escalating the situation in the line of contact, but treats the issue with certain reservations, President Bako Sahakyan’s spokesperson Davit Babayan told ARMENPRESS.

“It is an interesting and commendable development if we were to give a political assessment. The three points which they agreed upon is very important. But there is a reservation here that completely trusting Aliyev or generally the Azerbaijani leadership isn’t right, because they might breach any agreement in the most convenient time in the lowest way, which practice has shown. Nevertheless, let’s hope that this time this agreement will give some kind of a positive effect,” he said.

The presidential spokesperson of Artsakh noted that changes shouldn’t be expected short-term.

“We should wait. We should view this agreement not within two hours or one-two days, but in the long-term,” he said.

He argues that Aliyev’s consent on the agreement might depend on pressures from different levels against the Azerbaijani leadership.

“It is interesting that before this the Co-Chairs made a very strict statement. Certaintly it was first of all addressed to Azerbaijan, because it is this very side that violates the ceasefire regime, and it is an interesting coincidence that it was the Russian President [Putin] who introduced the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to each other from a formal perspective. Taking into consideration that Russia is one of the OSCE Misnk Group Co-Chairing countries, it’s not ruled out that Aliyev is in a very unique situation when great pressure exists against him, and has found a suitable occasion to both get to know the Armenian new leader and show himself to be a constructive side,” Babayan said.

Nevertheless, Babayan noted that the situation at the line of contact is stable.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

18:21, 09.26.2018
Viewed 1949 times
PM Pashinyan participates in reception on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump

20:12, 09.26.2018
Viewed 1669 times
1st Tumo center outside Armenia opens in Paris

19:12, 09.23.2018
Viewed 1620 times
Armenian Genocide Memorial blessed in Boise, State Idaho

14:40, 09.24.2018
Viewed 1472 times
Bloomberg includes Armenia in Fastest-Growing Destinations in Europe Top 10

12:45, 09.23.2018
Viewed 1471 times
Mud volcano erupts in Baku, Azerbaijan



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration