Artsakh commends Pashinyan-Aliyev agreement on de-escalation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh welcomes the agreement between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on de-escalating the situation in the line of contact, but treats the issue with certain reservations, President Bako Sahakyan’s spokesperson Davit Babayan told ARMENPRESS.

“It is an interesting and commendable development if we were to give a political assessment. The three points which they agreed upon is very important. But there is a reservation here that completely trusting Aliyev or generally the Azerbaijani leadership isn’t right, because they might breach any agreement in the most convenient time in the lowest way, which practice has shown. Nevertheless, let’s hope that this time this agreement will give some kind of a positive effect,” he said.

The presidential spokesperson of Artsakh noted that changes shouldn’t be expected short-term.

“We should wait. We should view this agreement not within two hours or one-two days, but in the long-term,” he said.

He argues that Aliyev’s consent on the agreement might depend on pressures from different levels against the Azerbaijani leadership.

“It is interesting that before this the Co-Chairs made a very strict statement. Certaintly it was first of all addressed to Azerbaijan, because it is this very side that violates the ceasefire regime, and it is an interesting coincidence that it was the Russian President [Putin] who introduced the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to each other from a formal perspective. Taking into consideration that Russia is one of the OSCE Misnk Group Co-Chairing countries, it’s not ruled out that Aliyev is in a very unique situation when great pressure exists against him, and has found a suitable occasion to both get to know the Armenian new leader and show himself to be a constructive side,” Babayan said.

Nevertheless, Babayan noted that the situation at the line of contact is stable.

