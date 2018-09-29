‘Our hearts are in firm and reliable hands’ – YSMU rector visits Cardiology hospital

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. September 29th is marked as World Heart Day.

On this occasion, Yerevan State Medical University Rector Armen Muradyan, accompanied by the academic staff of the university, visited the Nork Marash Cardiology Center to congratulate the medical personnel who save numerous lives every day.

“The founding of this center in the 90s changed the development of medicine in Armenia. Here are people who have created the forge of medicine. Thank you for your many years of work,” Muradyan told the doctors.

“We are deeply convinced that our hearts are in firm and reliable hands,” he said, adding that they are ready to contribute to development in various directions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan