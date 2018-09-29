Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

President of Artsakh chairs consultation with Shahumyan regional administration


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Shahumyan region on September 29 and held a working consultation in regional center Karvachar with the regional administration on issues related to social and economic development of the region, Sahakyan’s office said.


Head of the regional administration Gagik Martirosyan and officials in-charge of the administration's subdivisions delivered reports.
President Sahakyan gave corresponding tasks to the heads of the concerned structures for proper realization of the discussed issues.


State Minister Grigori Martirosyan and other officials attended the consultation.




