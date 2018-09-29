Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

From gunmen to politicians: Sasna Tsrer hold inaugural party congress


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun) political party is adopting a legal-political concept based on succession of the First Republic and aimed at national mission. The party held its inaugural congress today, on September 29.

Sasna Tsrer was the armed group that stormed into a police station in Yerevan and took hostages, demanding the resignation of the then-government in 2016. The attack left three police officers dead.

“Sasna Tsrer will be one of the pillars of the state that we imagine,” said Zhirayr Sefilian, coordinator of the Board of the Founding Parliament movement.

Varuzhan Avetisyan, spokesperson of Sasna Tsrer, said that “it’s time to reassume the universal mission of Armenians which stems from credo in the Sasna Tsrer epic.

“Everything, including a nation, loses everything and eventually gets lost itself if it doesn’t follow its mission. We too have deviated from our mission, and this is the reason of what is happening to us until this day, the other things are circles of chains,” he said. Avetisyan was one of the gunmen during the 2016 attack.

Members of Sasna Tsrer were recently released from pre-trial detention by courts but the proceedings are still ongoing.

