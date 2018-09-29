Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Armenian, Kosovar foreign ministers meet in New York


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with his Kosovar counterpart Behgjet Pacolli on September 28 in New York City within the framework of the UN General Assembly. Pacolli also serves as Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo.

At the meeting Mnatsakanyan noted that although Armenia hasn’t yet formally recognized Kosovo, this kind of meetings enable a good chance for getting to know each other’s approaches first hand and to exchange ideas over various issues of mutual interest.

The sides addressed the directions for boosting partnership in multilateral platforms.

The Kosovar foreign minister presented the latest developments of the dialogue process with Serbia at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




