Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Republicans deny reports on planned rally


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) is denying media reports claiming that they are planning to hold a rally on October 15th.

HHK Vice-President Armen Ashotyan denied the reports on Facebook.

“Reports claiming that the HHK will hold a rally on October 15 are false. I ask the news media to validate reports about the Republican Party with [our office] before publishing them,” the HHK Vice-President said.

He said that they will inform the public as required by law in the event of “deciding to exercise the constitutional right of freedom to assembly”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




