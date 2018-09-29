Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 230 times in one week – defense ministry

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The armed forces of Azerbaijan committed more than 230 individual ceasefire violations in the Artsakh line of contact throughout the week (Sep. 23-29), according to the defense ministry of Artsakh.

Azerbaijan’s military fired nearly 3000 rounds at Artsakh’s positions from various caliber firearms, the defense ministry said.

“The Defense Army forces adhered to the ceasefire and continued confidently carrying out service,” it said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan