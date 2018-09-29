Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Police disclose details from horror father-son killing


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies have disclosed new details in the killing of a 1-year-old child in the Armavir province.

The Investigative Committee said that according to preliminary investigation the child was battered to death by the father.

The 1-year-old boy was beaten by his father in the evening of September 28. The child died instantly, police said.

According to the boy’s mother, she too was attacked by her husband earlier on the same day.

Detectives searched the crime scene and said that the father initially attempted to hide the boy’s body, but the mother took the child and escaped to the nearest hospital.

The man is placed under arrest and a criminal investigation has been initiated.

