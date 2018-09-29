Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Cargo truck ablaze in Dilijan tunnel


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A cargo truck is ablaze in the Dilijan tunnel.

“The tunnel is shut down for traffic. One firefighting brigade has arrived at the scene. There are no victims,” ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from the scene.

Emergency officials told ARMENPRESS that the truck is entirely on fire and that firefighting are working at the scene.

Traffic police are coordinating traffic near the area.

The cargo truck has Georgian license plates.

No other details were available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




