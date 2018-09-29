Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Glendale installs Artsakh Avenue street signs


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A stretch of Glendale (CA) city’s Maryland Avenue has officially been renamed to Artsakh Avenue.

Glendale City Hall has already changed the street signs in the American city.

Earlier in March, the city council of the City of Glendale unanimously voted to initiate the process of renaming Maryland Avenue between Wilson and Harvard Street in honor of the Republic of Artsakh. The city council made the decision one day after Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan’s visit to the United States.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




