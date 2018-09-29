Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

1-year-old battered to death in Armavir province


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A 32-year-old man from Armavir province is suspected in killing a 1-year-old boy, according to police.

Police said a local hospital notified them around 01:00, September 29, that they have received the body of a toddler.  Officers found out that a 32-year-old man had battered a 30-year-old woman and her 1-year-old child. The child did not survive the severe traumas and died while being rushed to a hospital.

The suspect, Rustam Manukyan, has been detained and placed under arrest.  Police did not specify if the suspect and his victims are related.

A criminal investigation on manslaughter has been launched, police said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




