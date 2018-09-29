Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Armenia and Finland discuss expanding bilateral agenda


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Finland’s FM Timo Soini held a meeting September 28 in New York City within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

The ministers discussed practical steps for expanding the bilateral agenda even more, the foreign ministry said.

Mnatsakanyan presented the recent domestic developments which took place in Armenia and the government’s reforms which are underway based on the broad people’s mandate. The Armenian minister highlighted the creation of practice exchange platforms and projects in the IT field with international partners, given Armenia’s achievements in the sector.

Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s stance and approach in the NK conflict settlement process.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




