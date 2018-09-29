Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Armenian and Slovakian FMs discuss enhancing cooperation


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Slovakia’s foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák held a meeting on September 28 in New York City on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. 

At the meeting Mnatsakanyan congratulated his colleague on the productive chairmanship at the UN General Assembly.

The sides discussed bilateral relations, attaching importance to deepening and strengthening of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

They also exchanged ideas over enhancing cooperation based on CEPA.

Mnatsakanyan and Lajčák addressed the priorities of Slovakia’s upcoming chairmanship at the OSCE. The Armenian FM presented Armenia’s stance and approach in the settlement process of the NK conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




