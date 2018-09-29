Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Armenian FM, UN Assistant Secretary-General/Counter-Terrorism chief meet in NYC


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the UN General Assembly, Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with Michèle Coninsx, the UN Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) and Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate in New York City.

During the meeting the sides discussed the efforts of the international community in combating terrorism and the need to enhance the actions, and in this context addressed Armenia’s contribution. Ideas were exchanged over ongoing cooperation within the framework of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1540 and other international documents.

The Armenian minister reiterated commitment to coherently cooperate with international partners in fighting terrorism, radicalism, xenophobia, at the same time encouraging the ideas of tolerance and peaceful cohabitation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




