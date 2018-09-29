Armenia, USA express readiness to boost political dialogue

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell held a meeting on September 28 within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

During the meeting the Armenian FM presented the domestic democratic developments in Armenia, the government’s priorities, namely in the human rights protection and anti-corruption fields.

The sides expressed readiness to boost political dialogue. Ideas were exchanged over deepening cooperation in trade-economic, Armenia’s development agenda and the innovative and scientific-educational field. In this context the Armenia-USA intergovernmental commission’s activities were highlighted.

The diplomats also addressed a number of issues of the regional and international agenda, namely the protection of ethnic and religious minorities in the Middle East and the international community’s fight against terror.

Mnatsakanyan and Mitchell also addressed the efforts within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship for the peaceful resolution of the NK conflict.

