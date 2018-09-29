Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Armenia, USA express readiness to boost political dialogue


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell held a meeting on September 28 within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York City. 

During the meeting the Armenian FM presented the domestic democratic developments in Armenia, the government’s priorities, namely in the human rights protection and anti-corruption fields.

The sides expressed readiness to boost political dialogue. Ideas were exchanged over deepening cooperation in trade-economic, Armenia’s development agenda and the innovative and scientific-educational field. In this context the Armenia-USA intergovernmental commission’s activities were highlighted.

The diplomats also addressed a number of issues of the regional and international agenda, namely the protection of ethnic and religious minorities in the Middle East and the international community’s fight against terror.

Mnatsakanyan and Mitchell also addressed the efforts within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship for the peaceful resolution of the NK conflict.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

18:21, 09.26.2018
Viewed 1888 times
PM Pashinyan participates in reception on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump

20:12, 09.26.2018
Viewed 1577 times
1st Tumo center outside Armenia opens in Paris

19:12, 09.23.2018
Viewed 1555 times
Armenian Genocide Memorial blessed in Boise, State Idaho

14:40, 09.24.2018
Viewed 1418 times
Bloomberg includes Armenia in Fastest-Growing Destinations in Europe Top 10

12:45, 09.23.2018
Viewed 1409 times
Mud volcano erupts in Baku, Azerbaijan



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration